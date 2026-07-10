China opposes rising tensions in the Arctic — Foreign Ministry

BEIJING, July 10. /TASS/. China opposes the promotion of the so-called "Chinese threat" myth, as well as the escalation of tensions and confrontation in the Arctic, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said at a briefing.

She was commenting on the statement of NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte about the alliance's intention to prevent Russia and China from strengthening their positions in the Arctic region.

"China firmly opposes the stoking of the so-called 'Chinese threat' myth, as well as the creation of tensions and confrontation in the Arctic," she said.

The diplomat also stressed that "China's activities in the Arctic are aimed at advancing peace, stability, and sustainable development in the region, and are fully in line with international law."