Israel to join new US attacks on Iran if necessary — NYP

NEW YORK, July 10. /TASS/. Israel is ready to join future US attacks on Iran if Washington requests it, the New York Post (NYP) reported, citing sources in Israel.

"We've proved that we stand with the US," one source said. "I'm not sure it will be the interest of them — of the US that Israel will join on this — but, you know, we realize that we need to stretch our muscles. We're willing to do it again, if needed," one of the interlocutors said. The source noted, however, that Israel is "not eager to go back to the day when people have to go to shelters."

The United States and Israel launched a war against Iran on February 28. Among other Iranian officials, Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei was killed as a result of airstrikes. In June, Washington and Tehran signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) providing for an immediate ceasefire across all fronts, including Lebanon. Afterwards, talks were held at the Swiss resort of B·rgenstock with Qatar and Pakistan acting as mediators in the implementation of the MoU. According to a joint statement issued by Pakistan and Qatar following the conclusion of the first round of talks, the meeting between Iranian and US representatives took place in a positive and constructive atmosphere. Encouraging progress was made, and a foundation for further technical talks was established.

However, on the night of July 8, the United States resumed large-scale strikes on Iran, accusing it of violating bilateral agreements, especially regarding the Strait of Hormuz.