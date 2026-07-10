Russia's oat exports up more than 50% in 1H

MOSCOW, July 10. /TASS/. Russia increased oat exports by 61% in volume and 58% in value in the first half of 2026, shipping more than 170,000 metric tons worth about $36 mln, according to estimates by the Agroexport federal center.

"According to expert estimates, in the first six months of 2026 (excluding data for EAEU countries for May and June), Russia exported more than 170,000 metric tons of oats worth about $36 mln. Compared with the same period last year, exports rose by 61% in physical terms and by 58% in value," the center said.

The top five importers of Russian oats were China (more than 115,000 metric tons), Mongolia (more than 33,000 metric tons), Kazakhstan (more than 17,000 metric tons), Kyrgyzstan (about 1,500 metric tons), and Turkey (about 1,400 metric tons).

China has remained the largest buyer of Russian oats since 2021. In the first half of 2026, it increased purchases by 25% year-on-year in volume terms.

Mongolia, which was the largest importer of Russian oats in 2020, has consistently ranked second since then. "In the first six months of 2026, it imported more than 33,000 metric tons, already exceeding the total for all of 2025, when imports amounted to about 20,000 metric tons," Agroexport said.

"Kazakhstan moved into third place in 2026. Exports to the country reached 17,000 metric tons in the first half of the year, compared with only about 1,200 metric tons during all of 2025," the federal center added.

Russia also began exporting oats to Saudi Arabia for the first time since records began. Exports totaled about 140 metric tons worth nearly $50,000.