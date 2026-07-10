China, North Korea must maintain strategic resilience — Xi

BEIJING, July 10. /TASS/. Chinese President Xi Jinping has stressed the need for China and North Korea to maintain strategic resilience amid the changing international situation.

"Amid the current complex and volatile international situation, China and North Korea must maintain strategic resilience, strengthen strategic confidence, and accelerate the implementation of the consensus reached between me and [North Korean leader] Kim Jong Un," China’s Central Television quoted him as saying after a meeting with visiting North Korean Prime Minister Pak Thae Song.

According to the Chinese leader, Beijing and Pyongyang must see to it that their interstate and inter-party relations "keep abreast with the times and always develop in a direction that contributes to strengthening the socialist cause and modernization for each side.".