Further US economic sanctions against Russia not ruled out - Russian ambassador

MOSCOW, November 3. /TASS/. Further US economic sanctions against Russia are not ruled out, Russian Ambassador to the United States Anatoly Antonov said on Wednesday.

"I cannot say that as of today or even tomorrow there is no probability of [economic] sanctions against Russia. Such a probability does exist," he said in an interview with the Rossiya-24 television channel.

"The Americans are seeking to impose their approaches on international economic markets. We remember the situation with Nord Stream 2," he said, adding that Russian companies have learned to operate in such conditions. "Russian companies try to find gaps where they can work without violating US laws, and cooperate with US colleagues," Antonov noted.

Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharov said earlier that Russia had again proposed to the United States that "a flywheel of escalation" be stopped, and a frank and mutually respectful dialogue is started on all "irritants" in bilateral relations.

Contacts in information security

Russia’s and US’ security services have established good contacts in the sphere of information security and Moscow uses Washington’s tip-offs in this sphere, Russian Ambassador to the United States Anatoly Antonov said on Wednesday.

"We have a good contact between the Kremlin and the White House. Our security services are using corresponding tip-offs from the US. We refer our inquiries to the American colleagues asking them to find out who is working against us from their territory. We insist on their punishment," he said.

However, according to Antonov, the Americans are seeking to narrow down cooperation with Russia in this sphere to combating only ramsomware viruses. "But, all the same, this is a step in the right direction. We are convinced that cooperation in this sphere will make it possible to bring collaboration in the area of international information security to a new level," h" noted.

Russian and US Presidents, Vladimir Putin and Joe Biden, held their first meeting in Geneva on June 16. In a joint statement after the talks, the presidents stressed that the sides intended to launch a comprehensive dialogue on strategic stability. Apart from that, Moscow and Washington announced their plans to begin consultations on cybersecurity. Russian presidential press secretary Dmitry Peskov said earlier that the Geneva summit had been followed by a series of Russian-US closed consultations on cybersecurity.