Russian-Indian summit meeting planned for December 2021 — Indian ambassador

MOSCOW, November 1. /TASS/. A meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is planned for December 2021. The summit is expected to yield a number of agreements, including in the area of defense, Indian Ambassador to Russia Bala Venkatesh Varma said in an interview with TASS ahead of the end of his mission in Moscow.

"And of course, this [Russian-Indian ties] will be taken forward when there will be a bilateral summit between India-Russia. Both sides are actively working on it. There is a high possibility that the summit is taking place in December," he said.

"We expect a number of agreements in the defense, economic, trade, science and technology spheres. We expect the Joint Commission on Technology and Science to be announced. Military-technical cooperation for the next decade 2021-2031 will be announced," he noted.

According to the Indian diplomat, the two countries also have an agreement on mutual logistics support for the armed forces "so that the armed forces that come for each other’s exercises will have good logistic support both in Russia and in India."

The ambassador also recalled that in the past five months India has taken part in all major military drills in Russia: Indra Navy, Indra Army, Zapad, and Peace Mission.

The full text of the interview is available at: https://tass.com/defense/1356659.