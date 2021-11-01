{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
{{newsPoint.date * 1000 | date : 'HH:mm'}} {{newsPoint.mark}}
{{newsPoint.title}}
{{newsPoint.title+ ' '}}
{{newsPoint.subtitle}}
All news

India’s envoy to Russia looks forward to inking defense deals at December summit

Bala Venkatesh Varma Federation Council/CC BY 4.0/Wikimedia Commons
Bala Venkatesh Varma
© Federation Council/CC BY 4.0/Wikimedia Commons

Indian Ambassador to Moscow Bala Venkatesh Varma sat down for an interview with TASS prior to wrapping up his tenure in the Russian capital. During the talk, he spoke about how Russian-Indian relations had changed over the past three years, in addition to cooperation with Moscow on Afghanistan as well as dialogue with the Taliban movement (outlawed in Russia).

— My first question is regarding your Mission in Moscow. You have served here as Ambassador for three years. What was the greatest challenge for you and what do you consider as your greatest achievement?

Ambassador: These have been three transformative years in India-Russia relations. The traditional strengths of India-Russia relations which are defense, nuclear, space, and energy have been further strengthened. However, new drivers of growth have also been added, so there has been a distinct diversification of relations. We are considering major projects in the energy sector, long-term arrangements with respect to coking coal, with respect to the supply of fertilizers. Russian investments in India's petrochemical sector, railways, shipbuilding, will be taking place. In the defense field, India-Russia defense contracts were only about 2-3 billion dollars per year when I joined in 2018. Today the total amount is about 9-10 billion dollars.

We have major defense contracts already under implementation. The S-400 is one of them. We also have a contract relating to the manufacture and production of 1135.6 frigates and I was in Kaliningrad in the Yantar shipyard yesterday. My wife, Ms. Vidya Varma launched the ship - it's a tradition that women launch ships. It was a very beautiful ceremony.

The production of more than 700,000 AK-203 rifles, will be done in India. It’s a Make in India program. We are going to buy an additional Su 30-MKI as well as additional MiG 29s and 400 more T-90 tanks. So there has been a fundamental change in how our defense relationship has moved on in the last 3 years. Russia has moved back again as the top defense partner of India.

Prime Minister Modi's visit to Vladivostok in September 2019 undertook a fundamental change in India’s approach to Russia where inter-regional cooperation has become a very important part. India has announced a 1 billion dollar credit line for development of the Russian Far East and we intend to take that forward. The Chennai - Vladivostok corridor will supplement the North-South corridor. India is also interested in the Northern Sea route. So all put together, I am happy that these 3 years have been fairly transformative in India-Russia relations. The old strengths have been consolidated, but new drivers have been added to the relationship. 

And of course, this will be taken forward when there will be a bilateral summit between India-Russia. Both sides are actively working on it. There is a high possibility that the Summit is taking place in December.

— What agreements are to be signed during this Summit?

Ambassador: We expect a number of agreements in the defense, economic, trade, science and technology spheres. We expect the Joint Commission on Technology and Science to be announced. Military-Technical cooperation for the next decade 2021-2031 will be announced. We also have an agreement on reciprocal logistic support for each other's armed forces so that the armed forces that come for each other’s exercises will have good logistic support both in Russia and in India. And this year, in the last five months, India has participated in each and every major Russian exercise. INDRA Navy, INDRA Army, Zapad, and Peace Mission.

— So this year, leaders of Russia and India established a 2+2 dialogue between Ministers of Foreign Affairs and Defense but actually our countries have already had a long history of successful relations in both military-technical and diplomatic spheres. So, why was it so important to establish such a new dialogue and when their first meeting would take place?

Ambassador: There are a lot of new trends affecting strategic stability at the regional and global levels. It is always important for friends like India and Russia to have an additional level of consultations, an additional platform of consultations. For example, India and Russia can have more focused cooperation in Central Asia, in the Indian Ocean region. A number of developments including relating to Afghanistan have created new challenges. And I think the 2+2 dialogue will be a very important addition to the architecture of dialogue that you have rightly pointed out already exists. The dialogue is expected to take place in Moscow, possibly by mid-November. 

— And also you mentioned Afghanistan. After the takeover of Kabul by the Taliban, the leaders of Russia and India have agreed to hold regular consultations on Afghanistan. On what level these consultations will be held?

Ambassador: There are different levels of consultations. Russia recently hosted a meeting of the Moscow format. Our DG, MFA looking after relations with Afghanistan was here along with our DG who looks after our relations with Russia.

They participated in the Moscow Format meeting. They also had an interaction with the Taliban. So I think on the whole this is an important factor. Secondly, at the NSA's level, General Patrushev visited India in September. This would most possibly be followed by India hosting a meeting of the senior security officials on November 10 on Afghanistan of regional countries. General Patrushev has been invited and there’s a very strong possibility that he may actually visit. We are still awaiting confirmation, but he will be a very welcome participant in the dialogue. India and Russia, I must emphasize have particular interest in the impact of Afghanistan on the broader region so therefore our existing consultations have been further strengthened, including at the security services level.

— What other countries will participate in these consultations on November 10?

Ambassador: There are six regional countries, India, Russia, Pakistan, China, Uzbekistan and Tajikistan.

— You mentioned the Moscow format meeting on Afghanistan. How do you assess its results?

Ambassador: The Moscow format meeting is an ongoing process. It’s a good contribution by Russia, to get all the parties together to focus on the evolving humanitarian crisis that is emerging in Afghanistan but also the problem of terrorism, drug trafficking and the impact on Central Asian security. So all these are common challenges for India and Russia. We were there because Russia was hosting that meeting but on the question of recognition of the Taliban, I think it is still premature to talk about actual recognition because there are still concerns in the international community on the nature of the government that can be formed or is wanting to take control in Afghanistan.

— You mentioned that the Indian delegation met with the Taliban delegation on the sidelines of the Moscow Format meeting. You know Taliban spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid was quoted as saying that the two sides stressed the need to take into account each others’ concerns and to improve bilateral economic and diplomatic relations. Is it true and is India ready to engage with the Taliban?

Ambassador: There was a meeting with the Taliban. We put forward our points of view, the Taliban put forward their points of view. This is the dialogue that we continue. No decisions were taken either way on both sides. But I think India will engage in the humanitarian situation because the humanitarian situation is quite serious and India’s always placed the wellbeing of the Afghan people as the topmost priority. 

— Let’s turn to our bilateral relations. Actually, as we see the COVID situation in Russia is very bad again, and some regions are running out of the Sputnik Light vaccine. Meanwhile, India has permitted the export of the domestically produced Sputnik Light vaccine to Russia. So, when such supplies will start and in what amounts?

Ambassador: Yes, the companies are in touch. I think in the next couple of weeks production will rise to a sufficient level where the external demands of Sputnik will be exported out of India for use, including Russia. I don’t have specific figures at the moment. 

— Also, when do you expect approval of the Sputnik Light vaccine in India? 

Ambassador: That is under process. I’m sure it will be done pretty soon.

— In October for the first time since the beginning of the pandemic India has started granting tourist visas, but only for foreigners arriving on charter flights. But there are no charter flights between our two countries. Can you tell me when they are expected to start?

Ambassador: Aeroflot and Air India are operating flights to Delhi. If there are special requests, I am sure they will be considered positively by the Indian authorities. 

— Also, in your previous interview to Kommersant, you said that India is going to open a tourist office in Moscow.

Ambassador: We are already looking for actual premises - office premises, so as soon as that is finalized, probably by the end of the year, we will have a tourist office in Moscow.

— What it will be dealing with?

Ambassador: They will expand tourist links between India and Russia but also Russia will be seen as a centerpiece for engagement with the other Central Asia states, with other Asian states and the Caucasus. There’s a huge demand for tourism services. And we hope that the establishment of a tourism office will upgrade them.

— What regions of India, places or cities would you personally recommend to visit?

Ambassador: Of course, India is a vast and beautiful country. The traditional areas of where people go for tourism especially from Russia includes, Delhi, Agra, Jaipur, but also Goa and Kerala, which are very beautiful, but I would suggest that you go to other parts of India as well.

The North East is very beautiful. Orissa, Andhra Pradesh. We also have excellent facilities in Madhya Pradesh, up north in Kashmir, in Uttarakhand. The list is very large.

— Maybe you can reveal a secret and tell us who will be your successor as Ambassador? 

Ambassador: It will be announced very soon. He is a very accomplished diplomat. He will be joining in the next couple of weeks. I’m sure that India-Russia relations will be taken forward during his term. 

I want to thank you and TASS for all the support you have given us. You have been very positive with very good analytical, factual coverage of India-Russia relations and India’s role in Russia, and we want to thank you for that.

— Thank you very much. And the last question, if you don’t mind: What are your plans once you complete your mission if it’s not a secret?

Ambassador: Not a secret, but of course I will be retiring from diplomatic service. If you retire, you are free to do many things and there’s no need to hurry. But I will obviously keep an interest in Russia. I have lots of friends in Russia. I’m sure my interest in Russia which is almost forty years old now, will continue in the future as well.

— Thank you so much.

 Ambassador: Thank you. 

Tags
Foreign policy
Russia's defense industry
Putin urges to develop Russian naval aviation more actively
The head of state pointed out that defense enterprises must speed up their work and arrange their serial production with the use of the domestic components base
Read more
Rise in budget deficits worldwide carries risk of high global inflation, Putin says
Vladimir Putin noted that the Russian government had been able to ensure a budget surplus in 2021 and tighten monetary policy
Read more
Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine proves highly safe, effective, Putin says
According to Russia's President, 70 countries with a total population of more than four billion people have approved the vaccine
Read more
A new educational program opened its doors in the experimental educational zone in Hainan
Some 86 students will take part in a one semester internship program in the framework of the project
Read more
Russian diplomat debunks EU’s accusations of Moscow using gas as ‘blackmail’
Maria Zakharova noted that Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo had reacted in a quite remarkable way to Morawiecki's claims the EU was threatening Poland with World War III
Read more
Russia halts steam coal supplies to Ukraine to meet internal needs — Economy Ministry
Russian suppliers will deliver more than a half of all coal grades imported by Ukraine in November, considering that supplies of other coal grades continue, the Ministry said
Read more
Gazprom confirms gas contract extension with Moldova for 5 years
the parties also agreed upon the price formula and the audit of the debt accumulated by Moldovagaz
Read more
Gazprom meets European consumers’ bids in full — company
Fluctuations in demand for Russian gas depends on the buyers’ existing needs, Gazprom said
Read more
Hainan braces for Virtual Travel Retail Expo
The island is one of the most popular holiday destinations in China
Read more
Russia to see budget surplus this year, Putin says
President Vladimir Putin emphasized that all countries in the world were facing economic and healthcare issues
Read more
Ukraine plays dangerous game with drones in Donbass - Russia’s UN ambassador
Vassily Nebenzia pointed out that the use of that warfare contradicts the Minsk accords
Read more
Representatives of the Li people in Hainan held a workshop on the art of weaving
Many centuries ago the women of this people mastered a unique technique of spinning and weaving, dyeing and embroidery
Read more
Putin points to average air temperature growing faster in Russia than worldwide
Russia is actively participating in the international efforts for the conservation of the climate, the head of state said
Read more
Hainan's January-September tourism revenues grew 136.9% year-on-year
The province’s total revenue amounted to $16.7 billion
Read more
Media: Number of new market participants in China’s Sanya up 65% in January-September
Sanya attracts around 24,100 businesses and 19,700 individual entrepreneurs
Read more
Hainan will invest $933 million in the construction of a ring road for tourists in 2021
More than 2.6 thousand people are currently involved in the construction of the road
Read more
Putin says unacceptable to infringe on prerogatives of World Health Organization
The Russian president emphasized that targets related to the fight against the pandemic require efforts to improve the quality and accessibility of healthcare in all countries
Read more
Global COVID-19 situation likely to be under control in few months — security official
According to Medvedev, the global community needs to focus on all systems responsible for the life, health and well-being of citizens
Read more
International Center of Seed Production opens in Hainan
The center’s opening ceremony took place on the soil of Yazhouvan Science City where this facility will be situated
Read more
WHO head thanks Putin for initiative on mutual recognition of vaccines — Foreign Ministry
Speaking to the G20 summit via a video linkup, Putin called upon G20 members to mutually recognize vaccines and vaccination certificates
Read more
Official points to Latin American countries' demand for Russian air defense systems
According to Deputy Director of the Federal Service for Military and Technical Cooperation Anatoly Punchuk, Latin American countries are particularly interested in helicopters and combat aircraft
Read more
Lavrov says his meeting with Biden was useful
Biden stressed his commitment to further contacts, Russian Foreign Minister said
Read more
Trial launches of Tsirkon hypersonic missiles from surface vessel to begin next month
In all, five missile launches are planned and they will be aimed at sea and ground targets
Read more
Intellectual property rights' protection district established in Yazhou Science City
The purpose is to create a role model for all of China considering intellectual property rights protection, in particular, in industrial seed production
Read more
Hainan's Sanya is recognized as one of the healthiest cities in China
A special index takes into account the resources of the health care system, the services it provides, the extent to which the health of its residents is protected, the environment, and the overall health of the population
Read more
US naval flag demonstration in Black Sea does not add to stability, says Lavrov
Russia’s top diplomat thus commented on a decision by the US Sixth Fleet to send its flagship, command and control ship USS Mount Whitney to the Black Sea for joint operations with NATO countries
Read more
Russia’s ZALA latest drones already in use over Latin America, says UAV Latam spokesman
UAV Latam currently exploited four sets of Zala Aero complexes using them, in particular, to render services in the fuel and energy sector as well as in the agricultural sphere
Read more
International center for servicing Serbian companies opened on China’s Hainan
China and Serbia also agreed on developing cultural exchanges and promoting tourism
Read more
Russian Navy tracking US destroyer ship in Black Sea
The US Sixth Fleet said earlier that USS Porter began its northbound transit to the Black Sea to operate with NATO allies and partners in the region
Read more
Russian Health Ministry recommends using Sputnik Light only as COVID booster jab
According to Mikhail Murashko, it is still recommended to use the coronavirus vaccines that have been authorized in Russia
Read more
Russian natural gas price for Moldova may reach $500-600 per 1,000 cubic meters — source
The source stated that under a new five-year contract with Gazprom, Moldova also plans to repay its "historical debt" on the Russian natural gas supplies, accumulated in the recent years
Read more
SpaceX spacecraft gain enough experience to deliver Russian cosmonauts — Roscosmos
Head of the Russian space agency Dmitry Rogozin plans to discuss the issue of cross flights at the meeting with his NASA counterpart on Tuesday
Read more
Russia records all-time high of 40,251 new daily coronavirus cases
Russia recorded 1,160 coronavirus deaths in the past 24 hours
Read more
Hotels in Hainan's Sanya get creative to draw newlyweds to the island
According to the newspaper, newlyweds and couples also enjoy duty free shopping
Read more
Ukrainian forces seize village of Staromaryevka — Donetsk Republic
In the wake of the village's seizure by the Ukrainian forces, tensions have soared along the engagement line
Read more
Chinese authorities set up National Rainforest Park on Hainan
Hainan rainforests are located in the central and southern parts of the island
Read more
Hainan's foreign trade grew 60.4% in the first three quarters of 2021
The province's export grew 27.5% and up to 24.1 billion yuan over the period
Read more
US sends command ship to Black Sea for operations with NATO
In this regard, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov stated that the demonstration of the US Navy flag did not contribute to the global stability
Read more
Leader of Afghan resistance front is now in Tajikistan — spokesman
It is reported that currently, Ahmad Massoud is trying to seek the support of various states in countering the Taliban
Read more
Russian gymnasts win gold in women’s group all-around event at World Championship in Japan
Russian team included Anastasia Bliznyuk, Polina Orlova, Angelina Shkatova, Alisa Tishchenko, and Maria Tolkachyova
Read more
Press review: Russia to send aid to Afghanistan and Turkish-made drones strike Donbass
Top stories from the Russian press on Thursday, October 28th
Read more
US Navy 6th Fleet dispatches Mount Whitney warship in waters of Black Sea for NATO drills
During the underway, Mount Whitney and the embarked staffs will operate alongside NATO allies and partners in the Mediterranean and Black Seas
Read more
Russian, Finnish presidents discuss Russia-EU relations, Ukraine, Baltic security
The two leaders also considered the possibility of using the Saimaa canal on a greater scale
Read more
Russian, French top diplomats discuss situation in southeast Ukraine
The ministers also discussed in detail the schedule of future contacts
Read more
Putin grants Russian citizenship to actress and singer Natalia Oreiro and her son
Natalia Oreiro said in an interview that she had applied for Russian citizenship in June 2020
Read more
Press review: EU gas prices begin to fall and Putin calls to bolster ASEAN cooperation
Top stories from the Russian press on Friday, October 29th
Read more
Moscow vows to retaliate over US hostile steps against Russian diplomatic missions
According to Maria Zakharova, given Washington’s demands that 55 more Russian diplomats along with administration and technical staff should leave the US in the coming months, the situation on the diplomatic front will only worsen
Read more
No Lavrov’s meetings with US delegation in Rome scheduled — spokeswoman
On Sunday, Lavrov is scheduled to meet with Italian Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio and participate in G20 events
Read more
Media: Hainan National Park to be an important link in a new model of green development
According to the Hainan Daily newspaper, the protected rainforest area will be an important strategic factor which will considerably raise tourism standards
Read more
Egyptian hotel where 40 Russians suffered food poisoning closed for sanitary violations
Russian tourists turned to the hospital for assistance
Read more
Hainan will launch 32 projects worth $62.9 billion in 2022
Some 24 of these projects will be implemented in the manufacturing sector
Read more