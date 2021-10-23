Ambassadors of 10 countries to be declared undesirable - President of Turkey

ANKARA, October 24. /TASS/. President of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan said he had instructed the Foreign Ministry to declare persona non grata ambassadors of ten countries that made a statement regarding the trial of human rights activist Osman Kavala.

"I ordered the Foreign Minister to immediately declare these ten ambassadors persona non grata," NTV Channel reported, citing Erdogan.

On Thursday, President of Turkey slammed ambassadors of the United States, Germany, Denmark, Finland, France, the Netherlands, Sweden, Canada, Norway and New Zealand, having stated that they interfered with judicial proceedings of the country.