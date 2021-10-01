Belarus guarantees flight safety, but will land any plane if sees threat - Lukashenko

MINSK, October 1. /TASS/. Belarusian President guaranteed the safety of foreign planes’ flights over the republic, but warned that the authorities will land any plane if they will see a threat to the Belarusian state.

"If you are afraid to fly over our territory, I can guarantee complete safety of flights over Belarus to you personally, your airline, your country and any other country, as it had always been before. But if I and the law enforcement see a threat to the Belarusian state, we will land any plane, be it the UK or the US. It will be immediately landed in Belarus," Lukashenko said in an interview for CNN, partially aired in the republic Friday.