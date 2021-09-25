Azerbaijan dismisses reports on fire in Heydar Aliyev Palace in Baku

BAKU, September 26. /TASS/. The Ministry of Emergency Situations of Azerbaijan denied reports on the fire occurred in the Heydar Aliyev Palace in downtown Baku. Several Telegram channels reported earlier that the explosion had occurred in the palace and the fire started.

"There was no fire or flame development in the building. A short-term smoked spread had been observed in a building adjacent to the Palace and it was eliminated promptly," the local fire safety department told TASS.

The Heydar Aliyev Palace is the concert hall, one of the largest in the country. Presidential inaugurations were held there.