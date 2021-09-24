China castigates AUKUS alliance as pact violating nuclear non-proliferation

BEIJING, September 24. /TASS/. The Chinese authorities oppose the newly formed AUKUS security alliance between Australia, the United Kingdom and the United States as a pact that contradicts international nuclear non-proliferation accords, China’s Foreign Ministry Spokesman Zhao Lijian said on Friday.

"Such accords [between Australia, Great Britain and the United States] run counter to the spirit of nuclear weapons non-proliferation and the corresponding international treaties," the Chinese diplomat stressed at a briefing.

Washington, London and Canberra should not destabilize the international situation, he cautioned.

As the Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman specified, AUKUS undermines the results of the activity of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations aimed at maintaining peace in the region.

"We insist again that Australia, Great Britain and the United States stop pursuing the Cold War-era ideology and clearly abide by the international commitments related to the non-proliferation of nuclear weapons," Zhao Lijian stressed.

Washington, Canberra and London inked a deal on September 15, under which Australia will engage in building nuclear-powered submarines using US technologies. Canberra intends to build at least eight such subs and the first of them are expected to enter service in 2036.