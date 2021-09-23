No need to set deadlines for Taliban to form inclusive government — Russian diplomat

UNITED NATIONS, September 23. /TASS/. Russia sees no need for dictating to the radical Taliban movement (outlawed in Russia) any deadlines for forming an inclusive government in Afghanistan, Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Vershinin told the media on Thursday.

"I do not think any deadlines should be set. That an inclusive government is mandatory is a universal demand. A great deal is being said about this. Such a government is to reflect the political and ethnic forces that there exist in Afghanistan, thus making the general situation more stable," he said.

On September 7, the Taliban unveiled the composition of Afghanistan's new government. Mullah Mohammad Hasan Akhund was appointed as prime minister. His deputies are the leader of the Taliban's political wing Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, and deputy leader of the political wing Mullah Abdul Salam Hanafi. The Taliban's spokesman said the Cabinet's composition was temporary.

The Taliban movement launched a large-scale operation for establishing control of the country's entire territory after the United States last spring declared the decision to pull out its troops. On August 15, the radicals entered Kabul without encountering any resistance. President Ashraf Ghani left the country.

For nearly two weeks, the Taliban were unable to make up their mind regarding the make-up of the Cabinet, mostly due to what they described as technical problems and preparations.