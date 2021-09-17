Taliban disregarding Afghanistan’s ethnic diversity, says Tajik president

DUSHANBE, September 17. /TASS/. Having seized power in Afghanistan the Taliban (outlawed in Russia) are not taking into account the diversity of ethnic groups in the Islamic republic, Tajikistan’s President Emomali Rahmon said on Friday.

"Of particular concern is the situation in Afghanistan, where, along with a political crisis, the largest humanitarian crisis in recent history is in progress. The latest decision on the government’s composition clearly indicates that the Taliban are neglecting Afghanistan’s ethnic diversity, and they have embarked on the path of forming a government dominated by only a single ethnic group," Rahmon said.

"The political regime in Afghanistan must be based on the freely-expressed will of the Afghan people without any interference from other countries," the Tajik leader said. "Foisting any political system on Kabul without regard for the voice of the Afghan people which consists of diverse ethnicities may lead to seriously negative consequences," Rahmon cautioned.

Tajik president stressed that Afghanistan’s situation directly affected Central Asia’s security.

"The world should not remain indifferent to the plight of the Afghan people, who will have to overcome severe military and humanitarian hardships caused by the pullout of the Western coalition forces from this country," Rahmon concluded.

The Taliban (outlawed in Russia) launched a large-scale operation for control of Afghanistan after the United States declared its troop pullout. On August 15, Afghanistan’s then President Ashraf Ghani stepped down and fled the country. The Taliban swept into the capital Kabul without encountering any resistance. In September, they declared that the entire territory of the county was under their control and formed an interim government. All seats in the new Cabinet were taken by the movement’s members, mostly representatives of the country’s largest ethnic group, the Pashtuns.