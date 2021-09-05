UN chief calls for immediate release of Guinean president

UNITED NATIONS, September 5. /TASS/. United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres has condemned the seizure of power in Guinea and demanded immediate release of President Alpha Conde.

"I am personally following the situation in Guinea very closely. I strongly condemn any takeover of the government by force of the gun and call for the immediate release of President Alpha Conde," he wrote on his Twitter account.

According to France-24, leader of Guinean rebels Colonel Mamady Doumbouya told the national television that President Alpha Conde had been arrested, the government had been dissolved and the constitution had been suspended. Earlier, Doumbouya said in a video posted on social networks that he had taken the post of the leader of the national committee for consolidation and development, which is tasked to consolidate people to resolve the problems facing the country.