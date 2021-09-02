It is crucial Afghanistan should not be haven for terrorists — Kremlin spokesman

MOSCOW, September 2. /TASS/. Russia is interested first and foremost in ensuring Afghanistan should not become a safe haven for terrorist groups, Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov told the TV broadcaster Izvestia on the sidelines of the Eastern Economic Forum on Thursday.

"They (the radical Taliban movement outlawed in Russia) have already formed some structure of power and made the first appointments, as we know. But it remains to be seen what steps the Taliban as the new ruler of Afghanistan will take first thing. For us it is important above all to ensure Afghanistan should not become a safe haven for a large number of terrorist groups, the way it happened 20 years ago," Peskov said.

He added that the Afghan authorities must take "vigorous measures" to stop drug trafficking.

The situation in Afghanistan aggravated after US President Joe Biden in April declared his decision to curtail the operation in Afghanistan. The Taliban stepped up its offensive and on August 15 entered the capital Kabul without meeting any resistance to have the city under control within a matter of hours. President Ashraf Ghani left the country. Many countries have evacuated their citizens and embassy staff.