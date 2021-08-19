Developments in Afghanistan are ‘defeat of the modern world’, says Serbian leader

BELGRADE, August 19./TASS/. Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic called the footage showing people falling off the plane in Afghanistan evidence of the defeat of the modern world.

"These people are fleeing. The picture of people falling out of the plane is the picture of the defeat of the modern world. This is the most terrifying picture," the president told journalists on Thursday.

Commenting on the possibility to receive refugees in Serbia, the president said "they are not seeking to get into Serbia, but let us change our humanitarian attitude, there’s nothing else."

On August 15, fighters from the Taliban radical militant group entered Kabul without any resistance and established full control over the Afghan capital within several hours. President of Afghanistan Ashraf Ghani announced that he had stepped down to avoid bloodshed and fled the country.

In this situation, Afghanistan’s Vice President Amrullah Saleh declared himself as the country’s caretaker president, calling on the army to resist the Taliban. Western countries are evacuating their nationals and embassy staff.