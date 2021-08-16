Russian ambassador in Afghanistan sees no obstacles to mutual understanding with Taliban

MOSCOW, August 16. /TASS/. Russia’s ambassador to Afghanistan Dmitry Zhirnov is certain that he will achieve understanding with the movement Taliban (outlawed in Russia) at a meeting on Tuesday, where the security of the Russian diplomatic mission in Kabul will be discussed. He described the Taliban’s approach as "positive and businesslike".

"At first I must settle with them the issue of the embassy’s and my staff’s security. Everything must be fine. There are some details still to be polished. Their approach is clear, it is good, positive and businesslike. I see no obstructions to achieving understanding on all these details," Zhirnov said on the Ekho Moskvy radio station.

Earlier, Zhirnov said that the embassy was working as usual. The Taliban’s representatives assumed the responsibility for guarding it and guaranteed the security of Russian diplomats.

The Taliban entered the Kabul on August 15 without encountering any resistance and established full control of the city within hours. Afghanistan’s President Ashraf Ghani said he had stepped down to prevent bloodshed and left the country. The Western countries are evacuating their citizens and embassy staffers.