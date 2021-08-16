UN chief vows continued presence in Afghanistan, urges to accept Afghan refugees

UNITED NATIONS, August 16. /TASS/. The UN presence in Afghanistan will be adapted to new security concerns and will be maintained, while all countries should accept rather than turn away Afghan refugees fleeing the country, UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres said on Monday at a UN Security Council meeting.

"The United Nations’ presence will adapt to the security situation," he noted. "But above all, we will stay and deliver in support of the Afghan people in their hour of need." "I also urge all countries to be willing to receive Afghan refugees and refrain from any deportations," Guterres added.

The UN chief also stressed that the country should not be used as a stronghold for terrorism. "The international community must be united and utilize all available instruments to ensure the following: first, we must speak with one voice to uphold human rights in Afghanistan. I call upon the Taliban and all parties to respect and protect international humanitarian law and rights and freedoms of all persons," he said. "Second, the international community must unite to make sure that Afghanistan is never again used as a platform or a safe haven for terrorist organizations."

"We continue to have staff and offices in areas that have come under Taliban control," he said. "I am relieved to report that in large measure our personnel and premises have been respected.".