It's necessary to work together with Russia and China, despite rivalry - Biden

WASHINGTON DC, 28 July. / TASS /. Washington should cooperate with Moscow and Beijing, although they are rivals and competitors for the American side, said US President Joe Biden on Wednesday.

Biden said that it is necessary to work in partnership with countries like China and Russia, which are rivals to the United States, as he spoke in front of the staff of the National Intelligence Director Avril Haines. As an example of areas where the interests of all countries might overlap, Biden mentioned the fight against climate change.

This common threat affects all countries, he said adding that climate change challenges are already driving instability in the country and around the world. "This is important. It is a strategic issue as well as an environmental issue," Biden said.