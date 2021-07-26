Sanctions, illicit foreign military presence hamper Syria’s revival, say Moscow, Damascus

DAMASCUS, July 26. /TASS/. The ongoing sanctions against Damascus, the illegitimate presence of foreign military contingents on Syrian soil, in addition to the politicization of humanitarian issues are the key obstacles on the path of Syria’s revival, according to a joint statement of the Russian and Syrian coordination headquarters for the return of refugees that was released on Monday.

The document points out that as a result of Western nations’ actions hampering the return of refugees to Syria, their destructive position and efforts to convince the world community that no conditions for the return of refugees have been created in Syria, many Syrians are delaying their return to the homeland.

"The joint meeting of the coordination headquarters discussed key problems hampering the Syrian people to return to normal life. First, it is the Western nations’ policy of sanctions pressure on Damascus. The anti-Syrian restrictions that are extended every year slow down the post-war revival of the country where people cannot satisfy their basic demands," the document says.

Another problem, according to the statement, is the illegitimate presence of foreign military contingents on Syrian soil, which impedes the stabilization of the situation in the occupied areas.

"Third, this is out-and-out politicization of a purely humanitarian issue, which implies discrimination aimed at Damascus-controlled areas as far as humanitarian assistance goes, the refusal to help restore social infrastructure and facilitate the return of refugees, letting terrorists off the hook, plans to preserve and expand the cross-border mechanism, which violates the norms of international humanitarian law and the ruling principles of United Nations General Assembly Resolution 46/182," the document emphasizes.

"These problems pose an obstacle to the return of Syrian citizens to their homeland and the restoration of normal life in the country," it notes. "We are convinced that lasting security and stability in Syria and in the entire region of the Middle East are possible only on the basis of preserving Syria’s sovereignty and territorial integrity."

"We urge the world community, the United Nations humanitarian structures and those countries that give shelter to Syrian refugees to undertake efforts to facilitate the return of Syrian nationals and take part in effective humanitarian assistance to Syria," the document says.