UN Security Council not to discuss sending troops to Haiti — source

UNITED NATIONS, July 23. /TASS/. The UN Security Council does not intend to discuss the Haitian request for sending armed forces to the island, a diplomatic source told TASS Friday.

"The letter from Haitian authorities, sent back on the day of the president’s assassination, has not arrived to the UN Security Council, and there are no plans to review it," the source said. "The aid is being provided to Haiti within the Joint UN Mission in Haiti, which was the recipient of the letter."

The source noted that the UN Mission was ready to assist in the investigation of the assassination, but there was no talk about sending any troops.

Haitian President Jovenel Moise was mortally wounded during the July 7 attack on his residence. Acting Prime Minister Claude Joseph urged people to remain calm, assuring that the security situation is under control. The same day, Joseph contacted the US and the UN, asking to send troops for protection of the key infrastructure objects. US President Joe Biden said earlier that sending troops to the island "is not on the agenda".

On Tuesday, the new government, led by Prime Minister Ariel Henry was inaugurated in the Haitian capital city of Port-au-Prince. The Henry government will serve at least until a new president is elected, as Haitian political elites refused to elect an interim president. The presidential and parliamentary elections in Haiti are scheduled for September 26; if necessary, a second round would take place on November 21.