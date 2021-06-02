Brazilian watchdog to decide on Sputnik V imports on June 4 — press service

RIO DE JANEIRO, June 2. /TASS/. The Brazilian Health Regulatory Agency (Anvisa) will once again consider authorizing imports and use of Russia’s Sputnik V anti-coronavirus vaccine on June 4, the watchdog’s press service said.

"The board of Anvisa will hold an emergency open session on Friday (June 4). The leadership will consider import and circulation requests by Covaxin and Sputnik V, for emergency use," the watchdog said.

The session will be broadcast live by Anvisa’s official YouTube channel.

On April 26, the Brazilian regulator denied permission to import and use the Russian vaccine Sputnik V in the country. The regulator’s meeting lasted for more than four hours. Experts’ conclusions and their opinions regarding the safety and effectiveness of the Russian vaccine were presented.

The missing documents about the quality and safety of the vaccine were sent to Anvisa on May 22.