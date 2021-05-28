Lukashenko says external forces working against post-Soviet CIS bloc

MINSK, May 28. /TASS/. The targeted efforts of external forces against the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) serve as an argument in favor of CIS integration, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said on Friday during a meeting with the heads of delegations to the session of the CIS Heads of Government Council.

"One of the arguments in favor of integration is the targeted work carried out by external forces against the Commonwealth. <…> Firstly, we are becoming stronger, and therefore, we are able to hinder their plans for establishing a unipolar world. Secondly, our countries have colossal potential, which causes concern among our competitors. And thirdly, this potential can be multiplied if we continue deepening our ties and our integration," the Belarus Segodnya newspaper quotes Lukashenko as saying.

He also noted that all CIS states should be involved in the resolution of common regional issues. "I am confident that with different integration formats, all states of the Commonwealth must be involved in the resolution of common regional problems," the BelTA news agency quotes Lukashenko as saying.