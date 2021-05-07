Unfriendly status of any EU country in Russia to cover the whole community, EU says

BRUSSELS, May 7. /TASS/. On May 10, EU foreign ministers will discuss the consequences in case of Russia's limitation of unfriendly states' missions on the territory of the country, a source in the European External Action Service (EEAS) told reporters on Friday.

"Russia’s actions against so-called ‘unfriendly states’ will be reviewed. We believe Russia attempts to sow discord in the EU but the attempt to create a rift in our unity will fail. If at least one EU country is recognized as unfriendly, it means Russia regards the entire European Union as unfriendly," the source said.

On April 23, Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree to apply measures (countermeasures) against the unfriendly actions of foreign states. The President ruled to limit or ban, if necessary, the conclusion of employment contracts with Russian nationals by diplomatic missions and consular establishments, representative offices of government authorities and state institutions of foreign countries committing unfriendly actions against Russia. The head of state tasked the government to determine the list of unfriendly foreign states.