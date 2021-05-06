US not speaking in terms of ‘redlines’ in its foreign policy - Blinken

WASHINGTON, May 7. /TASS/. The United States is not speaking from the position of redlines in its foreign policy, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in an interview with Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty (recognized as foreign agent in Russia), the transcript was published by the State Department on Thursday.

Russian President Vladimir Putin delivered his annual State of the Nation Address in April when he said that if someone decides to cross a redline against Russia, they would regret it "as they had never regretted anything." "We will determine ourselves where this redline is in each individual case," the Russian leader concluded. During the interview, Blinken was asked if the US has any redlines in relations with Russia.

"We don’t speak in terms of redlines," he noted. "There are two things at stake when it comes to Russia’s aggression against Ukraine. First and most important, what’s at stake are the rights of the Ukrainian people and their sovereignty, the integrity of their territory, their democracy. But what’s also at stake are some very important larger principles that actually have effect well beyond Ukraine, and those principles include that the notion of having a sphere of influence is a concept that was - should have been retired after World War II. We don’t accept the principle of spheres of influence," Blinken claims.

Western countries were repeatedly expressing concerns over remarks made by top Ukrainian brass saying that Russia was ramping up its troops along the Ukrainian border. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that movement of Russian borders in Russia should not raise concerns in other states because it does not threaten them in any way.

Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu on April 22 ordered to finish inspections in the Southern and Western Military Districts because all the set goals had been achieved. Shoigu told to complete the return of the troops who were involved in the drills in southern Russia to their permanent location bases before May 1.