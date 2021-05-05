Top Palestinian diplomat delivers letter from Abbas to Putin at talks with Lavrov

MOSCOW, May 5. /TASS/. Palestinian Foreign Minister Riyad al-Maliki had talks with his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov on Wednesday and delivered a letter from Palestinian leader Mahmoud Abbas to Russian President Vladimir Putin, which, among other things, expresses gratitude for supplies of the Russian Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine.

"Today, I brought a letter from Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas addressed to Russian President Vladimir Putin. The president expresses his gratitude for providing the vaccine, and also touches upon topics of mutual interests regarding the Middle East region, in particular the situation in Palestine and the general situation in the letter," he said.

"Previously, annual meetings were held between our presidents but unfortunately this is now impossible due to the coronavirus epidemic, therefore, such meetings are an alternative. We believe it is necessary to preserve such a tradition so that Palestine can learn from the experience of Russia and its wisdom," stressed al-Maliki.