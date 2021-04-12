No decision to close or restrict flights between Russia and Turkey yet, sources say

MOSCOW, April 12. /TASS/. The Russian authorities has not made the decision to close or restrict flight connection with Turkey yet, a source close to the members of anti-coronavirus crisis center told TASS. The source added that the crisis center has not set any meeting on this issue for today, either online or by personal attendance.

"At the moment there has been no decision to close or to restrict flights to Turkey. No meeting of the crisis center, either offline or online, has been set for today," the source said.

Another source close to the crisis center confirmed this information, when talking to TASS. "The decision has not been made yet," the second source said.

Earlier, head of the consumer rights watchdog, Anna Popova warned about a sharp rise in the incidence of coronavirus infection. According to her, "in just a few weeks" the incidence in the country has soared by 3.5-4 times. She noted that mutated coronavirus strains most often get into Russia from Turkey.