No progress on US return to Iran nuclear deal for now, says Russian envoy

"Was the issue of the return of the US to the JCPOA brought up? The answer to this question was given at a virtual ministerial meeting of the signatories to the nuclear deal, held last year on December 21. The parties to the JCPOA are ready to positively consider this issue, but first the Americans must return to compliance with the nuclear deal and Resolution 2231 of the UN Security Council," Ulyanov said.

VIENNA, April 6. The Joint Commission of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) on the Iranian nuclear program made no progress on Tuesday towards bringing the US back into the nuclear deal with Iran, Russia’s Permanent Representative to International Organizations in Vienna Mikhail Ulyanov said on Tuesday.

Another meeting of JCPOA Joint Commission may be organized on Friday

"We haven’t approached this stage for now. It is too early to talk about this," the Russian envoy stressed.

According to him, experts from the existing signatories to the nuclear deal will meet shortly with US representatives to discuss the nuclear deal. However, Tehran and Washington are the key players in the issue of the return to full compliance with the JCPOA, the senior diplomat said.

In 2015, Iran and six major powers (five member states of the United Nations Security Council - Russia, the United States, France, the United Kingdom and China - and Germany) agreed on the final Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, which particularly stipulated the removal of sanctions imposed on Tehran over its nuclear program.

In 2018, then US President Donald Trump announced Washington’s withdrawal from the nuclear deal.