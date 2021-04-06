Another meeting of JCPOA Joint Commission may be organized on Friday

VIENNA, April 6. /TASS/. Another offline meeting of the Joint Commission of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) on the Iranian nuclear program may be organized on April 9 after consultations of the two expert groups on April 7 and 8, Russia’s Permanent Representative to the Vienna-based organizations Mikhail Ulyanov said on Tuesday.

The Joint Commission met in Vienna earlier on Tuesday. It was the first in-person meeting of the commission in 2021. Political directors from Iran and five international mediators (Russia, the United Kingdom, China, France, and Germany) discussed issues to restore full implementation of the Iran nuclear deal. The commission set tasks to the two expert-level groups (on sanctions lifting and nuclear issues) to identify concrete measures to be taken by Washington and Tehran to restore full implementation of JCPOA.

"Experts of these groups began to work immediately. They will continue tomorrow and the day after tomorrow. No one knows how much time it might take. Everything will depend on how the discussion proceeds. It cannot be ruled out that another meeting of the Joint Commission will be organized on Friday to sum up if not final but interim results of the expert work. And to set tasks for the future," he noted.

As for the prospects for a ministerial-level Joint Commission meeting, Ulyanov said that such a possibility of such a meeting was not looked at. But the P4+1 foreign ministers may meet in future when the situation is ripe for such a meeting, he added.