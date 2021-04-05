Wealthy countries buy up 60% of vaccines worldwide, create shortage — Chinese top diplomat

BEIJING, April 5. /TASS/. Developed countries have purchased about 60% of vaccines manufactured worldwide and created a shortage of these preparations for developing countries, Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi said in an interview published on China’s Foreign Ministry’s website on Monday.

According to the Chinese top diplomat, a "vaccine nationalism" has been established worldwide. "Wealthy countries with 16% of world’s population have acquired 60% of vaccines worldwide. Some developed countries ordered amounts surpassing their own population three-four-fold," he said.