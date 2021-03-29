Two more Telegram channels declared extremist in Belarus

MINSK, March 29. /TASS/. A court has recognized two more Telegram channels in Belarus as extremist, Interior Ministry Spokesperson Olga Chemodanova reported on Monday.

"According to materials of the Vitebsk Directorate of the Main Directorate for Combating Organized Crime and Corruption of the Interior Ministry, the Vitebsk 97% and Chat neveroyatnogo Vitebska [the Chatroom of the incredible Vitebsk - TASS] Telegram channels were included in the banned list. This decision was made by the Vitebsk Zheleznodorozhny District Court," the statement published on the spokeswoman’s Telegram channel said.

The spokeswoman reported that these Telegram channels repeatedly published calls to damage state and private property, to mass disturbances, disorderly conduct, vandalism and resisting police. "The goal of such materials is to alter the constitutional order of Belarus," she stated. Now publishing or reposting the information from these resources will result in administrative liability, the spokeswoman explained.

Earlier, courts in Minsk, Brest and Gomel had declared extremist about a dozen Telegram channels and protest groups.