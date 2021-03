MOSCOW, March 17. /TASS/. Russia will supply 250 buses produced by GAZ Group and spare parts to them to Nicaragua free of charge in 2021, the Cabinet says in its decree.

"For the purpose of providing free technical aid to the Republic of Nicaragua, up to 1.32 bln rubles ($17.8 mln) to be allocated to the Russian Ministry of Industry and Trade for procurement in 2021," the decree says,. "December 31, 2021 is set as the ending date for award of the government contract," the document stipulates.