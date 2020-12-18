Senior Russian diplomat, Syrian foreign minister discuss situation within OPCW

MOSCOW, December 18. /TASS/. Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov and Syrian top diplomat Faisal Mekdad have held a meeting to discuss the situation within the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW), the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Friday.

"The parties discussed the situation within the OPCW, which - as a result of the destructive policy pursued by a group of Western countries - has turned into a tool for the implementation of political designs that Russia and Syria cannot accept," the statement reads. "They also touched upon a number of issues on the current agenda, which concern arms control and the non-proliferation of weapons of mass destruction," the ministry added.

Ryabkov and Mekdad confirmed their determination to maintain effective cooperation on international platforms.

The Syrian foreign minister, who is currently on a working visit to Moscow, earlier held a meeting with his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov.