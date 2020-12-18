Turkish military convoy enters southern districts of Idlib — news portal

BEIRUT, December 18. /TASS/. More than 30 Turkish armored vehicles and military trucks crossed the Turkish-Syrian border on Thursday and headed to southern districts of the Idlib governorate, the El Nashra news portal reported.

According to the portal, Turkish servicemen were deployed at positions around observation posts in the mountainous Jabal al-Zawiya area, controlled by the Syrian opposition. Earlier, Turkish servicmen deployed in the nearby Aleppo and Hama governorates also arrived to the area. Their observation posts there were surrounded by the Syrian government forces, who liberated several towns in the northwest of the de-escalation zone in January.

Idlib is the only Syrian region that has been controlled by illegal armed groups since 2012. A northern de-escalation zone was set up in Idlib in 2017 to give shelter to militants who refused to surrender arms in Eastern Ghouta and Syria’s southern regions. The Turkish armed forces have set up its observation posts on the governorate’s territory.