US Postal Service failed to deliver over 150,000 ballots in time — paper

WASHINGTON, November 6. /TASS/. The US Postal Service (USPS) failed to deliver more than 150,000 ballots to polling stations before voting ended on November 3, Washington post said citing USPS.

According to the paper, over 12,000 of those ballots come from the five states where the winner has not yet been determined.

Ballots delivered later than November 3 can be deemed either valid or invalid depending on each state’s legislation.

On many occasions lately, US President Donald Trump criticized the practice of mailing ballots.

On November 3, American citizens headed to the polls to elect 435 representatives to the House, 35 senators out of 100 to the Senate, and the President and Vice President of the United States. The November race for the White House pits Democratic contender Joe Biden and his running mate Kamala Harris against incumbent US President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence of the Republican Party. In addition, voters decided on 13 US state and territorial governorships, and numerous other local elections were held. The winner of the presidential race is still not known. According to estimates, made by major American TV channels, Joe Biden is in the lead. In order to win the US presidential race, a candidate needs 270 out of 538 electoral votes. Trump has filed lawsuits claiming irregularities in the battleground states of Michigan, Pennsylvania and Georgia and has demanded a recount in Wisconsin, which is bound to lead to a contested outcome.

According to AP calculations, Trump has 214 electoral votes right now, while his Dem rival Joe Biden has 264.