Police use water cannon against protesters in Belarus’ Brest

MINSK, September 13. /TASS/. Law enforcers used a water cannon against protesters in the Belarusian city of Brest, tut.by said on its Telegram channel on Sunday.

According to tut.by, after the use of a water cannon in central Brest, riot police began to detain protest activists.

It also said that several dozen people had been detained during protests in Grodno. Apart from that, protest rallies and marches are held on Sunday in a number of other Belarusian cities, including Mogilev, Baranovichi, and Vitebsk. Tens of thousands of demonstrators gathered for a protest action in Minsk.

Grassroots protests have been held in Belarus since the August 9 presidential elections. According to the official results released by the Central Election Commission, the incumbent president, Alexander Lukashenko, won 80.10% of the vote. His closest rival, Svetlana Tikhanovskaya, scored 10.12% of votes but refused to recognize the voting outcome. She soon left Belarus for Lithuania. In the first days, the rallies morphed into fierce clashes between the protesters and the law enforcement officers. The opposition is calling to continue protests while the authorities are demanding the end of illegal rallies.