Belarusian activists Rodnenkov, Kravtsov arrive in Ukraine

KIEV, September 8. /TASS/. Belarusian opposition activists Anton Rodnenkov and Ivan Kravtsov have arrived in Ukraine, the Ukrainian State Border Service said in a statement on Facebook.

"Two Belarusian citizens - Anton Rodnenkov and Ivan Kravtsov - have arrived in Ukraine. They are going through the necessary border procedures in accordance with the law on state border crossing," the statement reads. Ukraine’s State Border Service added that member of the Belarusian opposition’s Coordination Council Maria Kolesnikova had not arrived at a checkpoint to cross the border.

Meanwhile, Spokesman for the Belarusian State Border Committee Anton Bychkovsky has told TASS that Kravtsov and Rodnenko were detained by the Ukrainian border service "as part of cooperation between the two countries’ border agencies."

The Belarus-1 state TV channel said on Telegram earlier that Kolesnikova had been detained when trying to illegally cross the Belarus-Ukraine border.