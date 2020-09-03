Wreath from Russia laid on USS Missouri deck on 75th end-of-WWII anniversary

NEW YORK, September 3. /TASS/. A wreath from Russia was laid on the deck of the US Battleship Missouri during the ceremony on the 75th commemoration of the End of World War II at Pearl Harbor Naval Station, a spokesman for the Russian embassy to the United States said on Thursday.

"Yes, we sent a wreath to the ceremony," the spokesman told TASS.

Wreaths were also laid from Australia, Brunei Darussalam, Canada, France, Germany, Japan, Myanmar, New Zealand, the Philippines, Portugal, Singapore, South Korea, the United Kingdom, and the United States.

The Japanese Instrument of Surrender, which effectively ended World War II, was signed by representatives from the Japanese government and Allied forces aboard the USS Missouri in Tokyo Bay on September 2, 1945.