Zelensky admits that some EU nations don’t want Ukraine to join it

KIEV, August 26. /TASS/. Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky has admitted that some of the European Union nations do not want to see Ukraine in the European Union.

"It’s true, not all the EU member nations want it. I think they are not 100% confident in Ukraine," he said in an interview with Euronews on Tuesday.

According to Zelensky, EU countries are afraid that relations with Russia would be changed in case Ukraine joins the European Union. Moreover, the Ukrainian people need a clear position of the European Union on its possible membership. "I think Ukrainians want to have a 100% clear position of Europe on Ukraine. I asked many European leaders to tell the Ukrainian people what they should do, step by step, to become a European Union member. And when Ukrainians have this answer, they will be able to say how long it will take, whether they will be able to do that and when. We need clear understanding that we all want it now," he said. "I think we just must become a country Europe would really want to have as its part. And then no one would have any doubts and it would be up to Ukraine to decide."

A law enshrining Ukraine’s course towards EU and NATO membership into its constitution came into force on February 21, 2019.