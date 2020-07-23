Argentina identifies record number of coronavirus infections in 24 hours

BUENOS AIRES, July 23. /TASS/. Argentinian doctors identified 5,782 new coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, the highest daily increase since the pandemic began, the national health ministry said Wednesday.

The total number of confirmed infections reached 141,900. Most new cases are reported from the province of Buenos Aires (3,801), followed by Buenos Aires itself (1,390).

The previous record-high number was set on Tuesday (5,344). Previously, the country had fewer than 4,600 new cases recorded daily.

Over the past 24 hours, 98 patients with coronavirus died. Overall, 2,588 people died from virus-related causes in Argentina.

On March 3, Argentinian authorities confirmed the first coronavirus case. On March 20, the country imposed a nationwide lockdown. Argentinian President Alberto Fernandez on June 4 announced lifting of mandatory self-isolation in most regions, noting that lockdown with a number of eased measures will stay in place in Buenos Aires and the province of Buenos Aires until at least August 2.

In late December 2019, Chinese officials notified the World Health Organization (WHO) about the outbreak of a previously unknown pneumonia in the city of Wuhan, in central China. Since then, cases of the novel coronavirus - named COVID-19 by the WHO - have been reported in every corner of the globe. On March 11, 2020, the WHO declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic.