Number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Belarus exceeding 64,600

MINSK, July 10. /TASS/. As many as 193 more novel coronavirus cases were confirmed in Belarus in the past day, with the overall number of such cases rising to 64,604. The daily death toll was five, the country’ health ministry reported on Monday.

"As many as 64,604 people (out of the country’s population of 9.41 million - TASS) have tested positive for COVID-19. A total of 454 coronavirus patients with a number of chronic diseases have died since the epidemic outbreak," it said.

According to the latest update, as many as 54,254 coronavirus patients have recovered from the disease. A total of 1,111,614 coronavirus tests have been conducted.

Belarus did not impose any coronavirus lockdowns, with mass gathering being not banned. Currently, a presidential campaign is underway in the republic, with the elections scheduled for August 9.

Patients with positive coronavirus tests but having no symptoms of the disease will not be included into the official statistics.

Belarusian Health Minister Vladimir Karanik said on July 9 the number of coronavirus and pneumonias cases had decreased several fold over the past month. Nevertheless, the country’s healthcare system is retting prepared for a possible second wave of the infection.