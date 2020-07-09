Russian national killed in Austria, two suspects had refugee status — police

VIENNA, July 9. /TASS/. The Russian national killed in Austria had a refugee status since 2007 but then was denied it. Two Russian nationals suspected in the crime also had refugee status, Johann Baumschlager, spokesman for the Lower Austria police directorate said on Thursday. Austrian law enforcement officials presented the early results of the investigation into this murder.

"The 43-year-old murder victim had been residing in Austria since 2007 as a recognized asylum seeker, he had a right of asylum. He was stripped of this status by the migration agency. However, he appealed this decision at the federal administrative court. The murder victim had been residing in Austria under different name and since the beginning of 2020 he was posting on the internet videos where he criticized the leader of his homeland. Due to that, he was receiving threats from this leader’s followers. They were very intensive and were taken seriously by the regional agency for the protection of the constitution and counterterrorism," the spokesman said at a press conference.

According to him, "A 47-year-old murder suspect who has resided in Linz since 2004 and a 37-year-old murder suspect who has resided in Vienna since 2003 were officially seeking asylum in Austria." "They had a right of asylum. According to the migration agency, they lost this right. The federal administrative court is reviewing their appeals of this decision," the spokesman noted.

Contract killing or squabble

The murder could have been either a contract killing or the result of a personal disagreement. The motive is still unclear, the spokesman for the Lower Austria police directorate said.

According to him, the investigation into the murder continues. "While the circumstances of the crime are becoming more distinct, the regional agency for the protection of the constitution and counterterrorism is still not clear on the motive, since the 47-year-old suspect is keeping silent," the spokesman said at a press conference.

"We cannot exclude [the fact] that on the one hand, this may have been a contract killing, yet on the other, there might have been a personal squabble," the policeman stressed.

Earlier TASS was informed by police that on July 4 in Gerasdorf (Lower Austria) near Vienna a 43-year-old asylum seeker, a citizen of Russia had been shot and killed. The suspected murderer, a 47-year-old Russian citizen, was subsequently detained. Later, one more man was apprehended on suspicion of being involved in the murder. Both were placed in a detention facility and haven't testified so far.

The Korneuburg Prosecutor’s Office informed TASS that the murdered Russian national was a native of Chechnya who, under the identity protection program, was given an Austrian name, Martin Beck. Both detainees in this case are also natives of Chechnya. The Prosecutor’s Office added that they are probing into political motives of the murder since the victim had a blog where he posted political statements. He refused personal protection but his apartment was under police surveillance.

The criminal investigation was joined by the Lower Austria regional agency for the protection of the constitution and counterterrorism (counterintelligence). The Russian Embassy in Vienna told TASS it hadn't received any requests in connection with the incident. Diplomats there are verifying the report and plan to look into the case.