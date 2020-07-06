Austria’s prosecutors probing into political motives of Russian asylum seeker’s murder

"We are checking if there is a political motive in this case. No secret that the killed man maintained an internet blog where he voiced his political position," the spokesman said when asked why counterintelligence agencies are taking part in the investigation.

VIENNA, July 6. /TASS/. Austrian prosecutors are probing into political motives behind the murder of an asylum seeker from Russia, a spokesman for the Korneuburg prosecutor’s office, which investigates the murder in Gerasdorf, told TASS on Monday.

According to the spokesman, the two persons who were detained on suspicion of being behind the murder have been placed under arrest for 14 days. Apart from that, one of these men reportedly arrived at the crime scene together with the crime victim. The prosecutor's office however could not confirm reports that this man had been the victim’s bodyguard.

The Austrian police told TASS earlier that a 43-year-old asylum seeker, a citizen of Russia, had been shot and killed in Gerasdorf near Vienna on Saturday. The suspected murderer, a 47-year-old Russian citizen, was subsequently detained in the Austrian city of Linz. On Sunday, one more man was nabbed on suspicion of being involved in the murder. Both were placed in a detention facility.

OE24 news portal reported citing sources in law enforcement agencies that it had been a contract murder. According to Austria Press Agency, both the killed and the killer are natives of Russia’s North Caucasian Republic of Chechnya.

A spokesperson for the Russian Embassy in Vienna told TASS it hadn't received any requests in connection with the incident. The diplomats are verifying the report and plan to investigate the case.

The case is being investigated by Lower Austria’s Office for the Protection of the Constitution and Counterterrorism (counterintelligence).