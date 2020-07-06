Italian composer Ennio Morricone has died at the age of 91.
Ennio Morricone dies aged 91
Ennio Morricone© Pier Marco Tacca/Getty Images
Shipbuilders to deliver nuclear-powered Akula-class sub to Russian Navy after upgrade
The nuclear-powered submarine fully completed the program of its trials
Read more
Israel hits Hamas targets in Gaza in response to rocket attacks - IDF
IDF said earlier in the day that three rockets had been fired by radicals from the Gaza Strip
Read more
Neptune anti-ship missile systems to enter service with Ukrainian Navy in 2021
"The main task now is to get the Neptunes as soon as possible and to use them wisely," the official added
Read more
Range of Russian EMP weapons increased to 10 km — sources
Фn electromagnetic pulse lasts a fraction of a second and reaches the target almost immediately, travelling with the speed of light
Read more
Russia restores operation of embassy in Libya
The Russian mission in the country was evacuated in 2013 following an attack
Read more
US will soon defeat radical left inside the country — Trump
In his speech during 2020 Salute to America on the occasion of the US Independence Day, the US leader praised ‘American heroes,’ who "defeated the Nazis, dethroned the Fascists, toppled the Communists, saved American values"
Read more
Asylum seeker from Russia shot dead in Austria — police
The motive for the murder is unknown
Read more
Constitutional amendments will enable Russia to avoid Soviet Union’s mistakes - Putin
According to Putin, the Soviet Constitution included a thesis of Russian revolutionary Vladimir Lenin that the republics should be given the right to pull out from the USSR
Read more
Three Russian Tu-142 antisubmarine aircraft fly over Barents Sea, North East Atlantic
Norwegian F-16 fighter jets and the F-35 aircraft deployed to Keflavik Air Base in Iceland shadowed the Russian aircraft at certain stages of the route
Read more
Kremlin official comments on lengthy Berlin-hosted Normandy Four dialogue
The political advisers’ talks in Berlin lasted for about ten hours
Read more
Diplomat: EU members seek to poison rapprochement between Venezuelan gov’t, opposition
It is important that the efforts of the foreign ministers of Venezuela and the EU helped, however, to avoid any further escalation of the diplomatic crisis," Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman recalled
Read more
Belarusian president points to unprecedented information pressure
According to Lukashenko, a violent struggle for territories, resources, markets and influence goes on in the world
Read more
Six F1 racing drivers refuse to bend knee in protest against racism
The knee bending action was held as part of the Black Lives Matter movement, which emerged amid mass riots and protests triggered by the death of George Floyd
Read more
Putin says amendment banning transfer of Russian territories is vital
According to Russian President, the previous Constitution did not mention the issue related to the inviolability of Russia’s borders and the ban on the alienation of territories
Read more
Russia’s latest Koalitsiya-SV artillery system to get new munitions
The latest Koalitsiya-SV self-propelled artillery system outperforms the world’s best versions by key parameters, according to the developer
Read more
Ireland’s McGregor offers condolences over death of Khabib Nurmagomedov’ father
The news about Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov’s death came earlier on Friday
Read more
Roscosmos says US Crew Dragon spacecraft’s safety raises ‘some questions’
The company senior executive said Roscosmos would agree to the delivery of its cosmonauts to the International Space Station aboard a US Crew Dragon spacecraft only after it is certified
Read more
Russian Black Sea Fleet flagship to remain in service until 2040 — source
It will be a record of the overall time of service among Russian 1st rank warships
Read more
Russia’s constitutional amendments enter into force July 4
The changes were supported by 77.92% of the voters at polling stations, while 21.27% opposed them
Read more
Russia has not made any decisions on opening borders for foreigners yet — Kremlin
In any case, the closed borders regime does not apply to official visits of delegations, the Kremlin spokesman said
Read more
Bolton distorts events in memoirs about dialogue with Russia’s defense chief — top brass
The former US national security advisor claimed that Russia backed the US in its deliberations that the INF Treaty had lost its significance not least due to the development of China’s missile and nuclear program
Read more
No racial or gender discrimination in Russia, assures Putin
Speaking about the ban on the promotion of homosexuality among minors, the president insisted that a person should be allowed to grow up, become an adult and decide for themselves
Read more
Russia develops VR-based system for operation at nuclear plants
An operator remotely controls a drone using VR goggles connected to a control panel based on the AI feature of automatically identifying and highlighting targets for the robot’s work, according to the developer
Read more
Sevastopol missile attack early warning system radar to enter service in 2024
The decision was made to deploy a pre-fabricated meter-band radar in Sevastopol
Read more
Ban on alienation from Russia important for certain ‘sensitive territories’, says Putin
As per earlier reports, a plate with an engraving of the constitutional amendment on invariability of Russian territories was placed on the central square of Yuzhno-Kurilsk in Far Eastern Russia
Read more
Russian Soyuz carrier rocket to orbit 15 foreign satellites in autumn
The Gonets next-generation satellite system will offer communications, including telephone services, in hard-to-access places, including the Arctic, and provide infrastructure for the Internet of things
Read more
WADA head says it was right decision to reinstate RUSADA
President of the World Anti-Doping Agency Witold Banka noted that thanks to the decision, it was finally possible to obtain samples and data from the Moscow anti-doping laboratory
Read more
Other countries may leave Open Skies Treaty after US, says senior Russian diplomat
Russia calls for exerting all efforts to salvage Open Skies Treaty, said Sergei Ryabkov
Read more
Senior Russian diplomat describes expanded G7 summit initiative as "flawed idea"
Sergei Ryabkov recalled Russia’s initiative to hold a summit of the five permanent members of the UN Security Council
Read more
Turkish military hammers Iraq's north with airstrikes, reports say
Sky News Arabia TV reported that the province of Duhok (part of Iraq’s Kurdistan Region) was attacked
Read more
Russia’s latest air defense system to boost efficiency of repelling massive missile strike
The S-350 ‘Vityaz’ anti-aircraft missile system is designated to shield administrative and political centers and the country’s major facilities and areas, according to Russia’s Aerospace Force commander-in-chief
Read more
Russian Orthodox Church concerned by fate of Byzantine mosaics in Istanbul’s Hagia Sophia
"Hagia Sophia is a pan-Christian holy site," Metropolitan Hilarion said
Read more
Russia remains committed to nuclear test ban - Foreign Ministry
The ministry noted that "the US placed the treaty on the verge of total collapse by renouncing its ratification"
Read more
Russia to carry out three test-launches of Angara light carrier rocket
By now, two qualification test-launches have been carried out, according to Aerospace Force Commander-in-Chief Sergei Surovikin
Read more
New US sanctions to block 700 mln euro for Nord Stream 2 completion
According to Nord Stream 2 AG, these sanctions will also endanger about 12 bln euro of investments in the EU’s energy infrastructure
Read more
Russian Navy to arm combat ships with ground forces’ latest Koalitsiya-SV howitzer
The 2S35 Koalitsiya-SV self-propelled howitzer is designated to destroy a potential enemy’s command posts, communications centers, artillery and mortar batteries, the armor
Read more
Russia developing radar for detecting hypersonic targets
The radar system’s technical characteristics will surpass the capabilities of the operational Nebo-M radar by the range of detecting various types of aircraft, including hypersonic targets
Read more
Press review: US may use terror sponsor label against Russia and what about the amendments
Top stories in the Russian press on Friday, July 3
Read more
Diplomat slams London court’s ‘outrageous’ ruling to give Guaido access to Venezuelan gold
The London court did not even attempt to give a legal assessment to Guaido’s claims, but just echoed the stance of the British executive branch of power, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said
Read more
Putin calls for tighter control over propaganda promoting non-traditional values in Russia
Putin commented on a speech by the chairwoman of the Union of Women of Russia, who asked the president to issue a corresponding instruction to the mass media regulator, complaining about cases of circumvention of the ban on promotion of unconventional sexual relations, in her opinion
Read more
Russia ready to export Avifavir for treatment of coronavirus amid global shortage
Last month, the drug was delivered across Russia's 35 regions and to the Republic of Belarus
Read more