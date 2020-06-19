World in new, dangerous phase of coronavirus pandemic, says WHO director-general

GENEVA, June 19. /TASS/. The world has entered a new and dangerous phase of the coronavirus pandemic, WHO Director-General Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said at a briefing in Geneva on Friday.

He recalled that on Thursday 150,000 new cases were reported to the World Health Organization (WHO).

"Almost half of those cases were reported from the Americas, with large numbers also being reported from South Asia and the Middle East," the WHO head said.

"The world is in a new and dangerous phase," he stated.