Serbian leader says any decision on Kosovo will need Russia’s approval

BELGRADE, June 18. /TASS/. Any final solution to the Kosovo issue will need Russia’s approval, Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic told a joint press conference with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov in Belgrade on Thursday.

"Any final solution to the Kosovo issue will need Russia’s approval at the level of the United Nations Security Council and as a partner who has always supported Serbia," Vucic said.

The Serbian leader said he would meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin in three or four days. "We will discuss the assessments and views on international events and how Serbia could defend its interests in the best possible way. I am waiting for meetings with European representatives, after which our government’s representative will go for talks to Washington D.C.," Vucic said.

On Monday, US Special Envoy Richard Grenell announced a new meeting between the representatives of Belgrade and Pristina. The talks, due in Washington D.C. on June 27, will discuss the issue of the unrecognized Kosovo.