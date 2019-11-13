Unrecognized Kosovo’s army violates UNSC resolution — Serbian foreign minister

BELGRADE, November 13. /TASS/. Unrecognized Kosovo is creating a fully-fledged army in violation of UN Security Council Resolution 1244, which undermines stability both in the region and in other areas outside of it, Serbian First Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ivica Dacic said on Wednesday at the 7th Belgrade NATO Week forum.

"Serbia staunchly opposes transformation of the so-called Kosovo Security Force into a so-called Kosovo Army as it violates UN Security Council Resolution 1244 and threatens stability in the region and broader. Pristina’s unilateral decision to launch the transformation and establish a 'defense ministry' is yet another action out of many along with the discriminatory trade tariffs and failure to comply with the Brussels Agreement," the ministry’s press service quoted Dacic as saying.

The minister is also hopeful that the NATO Mission in Kosovo and Metohija will continue honoring its obligations and will prevent armed Albanians from infiltrating northern Kosovo. According to him, such incidents "have happened many times" which poses a threat of "escalation of scales impossible to control."

The dialogue between Beldrage and Pristina was frozen after Pristina authorities introduced 100% trade tariffs on all goods coming from Serbia and Bosnia and Herzegovina on November 21, 2018. In addition, the parliament of the self-proclaimed Republic of Kosovo greenlighted the creation of a fully-fledged army based on the security force on December 14, 2018, which contradicts provisions of existing international documents, particularly UN Security Council Resolution 1244. On March 7, 2019, a majority in Kosovo’s parliament adopted a law on a negotiating platform with Belgrade, which blocks any opportunity for a compromise. Pristina’s authorities also declared a policy on unification with Albania and made a number of preparatory steps, abolishing roaming and eliminating border control.

