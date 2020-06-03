Russia’s presence at G7 summit in USA will help solve various issues, says Trump

The reporter asked Trump to explain why he thinks inviting Russian President Vladimir Putin to the summit would make sense. "He helped us with the oil industry, which was good for him too," Trump said. "It’s not a question of what he’s done. It’s a question of common sense," he stressed, noting that within the G7 format, "half of the meetings are devoted to Russia." "If he was there, it would be much easier to solve," the US leader pointed out.

NEW YORK, June 3. /TASS/. Russia’s presence at the G7 summit in the USA in 2020 will help solve many issues, US President Donald Trump said in an interview with the Brian Kilmeade Show on Fox News.

"The problem is, many of the things we talk about are about Putin," he noted. "So we’re just sitting around wasting time, because then you have to finish your meeting and someone has to call Putin and deal with Putin on different things. And I say: have him in the room. <…> Get things done."

Trump added that he wants to sign a nuclear pact, "because nuclear is the single biggest problem the world has." He did not expand on the pact and which countries it would include.

Last week, Trump informed that the G7 summit set to take place in the USA would be moved from late June to September, adding that he plans to invite Russia, South Korea, Australia and India. On June 1, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova noted that Trump "is moving in the right direction," however, proper representation cannot be ensured without China. Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov informed that Russia plans to obtain more information about the upcoming G7 summit through diplomatic channels, as there are many things unclear so far.