Russia agrees with Trump, G7 is outdated, says envoy

MOSCOW, June 3. /TASS/. Russia is agreeing with US President Donald Trump that G7 is an outdated club unfit to resolve global problems, Russian Ambassador to the US Anatoly Antonov said Wednesday.

"Naturally, we are carefully following all remarks of the American president, and we registered his statements that G7 looks like an outdated group of countries that no longer reflects global developments," he said. "We definitely agree with this approach. We come from the premise that global political issues should be resolved with more [states] represented rather than in some elite clubs."

The diplomat noted that it is hard to imagine resolution of global problems without China today. Moreover, he emphasized that there are other and more effective formats, like G20, much better suited to tackle global security and strategic stability.

On May 30, the White House informed that Trump had rescheduled the scheduled G7 summit from late June to September and wanted to invite Russia, South Korea, Australia and India to attend it. At the same time, the US leader blasted the club as outdated and not reflecting the real situation in the world.