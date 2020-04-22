Finland’s coronavirus cases top 4,100

HELSINKI, April 22. /TASS/. The number of coronavirus cases in Finland has risen to 4,129 after a single day increase of 115 infections, the Finnish National Institute for Health and Welfare said Wednesday.

"Finland currently registered 4,129 cases of infection," the statement says. On Monday, 4,014 infections were reported. The latest data points to 141 fatalities.

Finland shut down its borders between March 19 and May 13 due to the coronavirus developments. Moreover, the authorities restricted movement between the capital region of Uusimaa and the rest of the country to curb the spread between March 28 and April 15. Schools and universities are now employing distance learning, while preschools are still open, although parents are advised to leave their children home if possible. Moreover, gatherings of over 10 people are banned.

In late December 2019, Chinese officials notified the World Health Organization (WHO) about the outbreak of a previously unknown pneumonia in the city of Wuhan, in central China. Since then, cases of the novel coronavirus - named COVID-19 by the WHO - have been reported in every corner of the globe.

On March 11, 2020, the WHO declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic. According to the latest statistics, over 2,500,000 people have been infected worldwide and more than 177,000 deaths have been reported. In addition, so far, over 696,000 individuals have recovered from the illness across the globe.